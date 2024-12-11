Iraq’s media authority issues directives on Syria coverage

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) issued new directives to all media institutions operating in Iraq regarding the coverage of events and developments in Syria.

In an official document, the CMC cautioned against broadcasting or publishing content that could incite conflicts or harm Iraq’s relations with Syria or neighboring countries. The guidelines also stressed the need to "avoid hosting foreign figures or analysts with hostile views toward Iraq or the region, particularly if their positions conflict with Iraq's national interests."

Media institutions were further instructed to avoid sensitive security topics that might affect Iraq’s stability or spread misinformation. The CMC also urged media outlets “to abstain from publishing or circulating unreliable or inaccurate news related to ongoing events in Syria."

Moreover, the commission encouraged promoting a national discourse that fosters societal unity and safeguards Iraq’s security and stability.