Nasiriyah municipality staff arrested over forged documents

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Several Nasiriyah Municipality employees and intermediaries were arrested after being found in possession of "forged seals, documents, and records related to residential land plots, as well as forged powers of attorney and other documents," the Dhi Qar Court of Appeals announced Friday.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of "communication devices and weapons" in the accused's possession.

The arrests follow a warrant issued Thursday by the Nasiriyah Integrity Investigation Court against eight municipality employees, including former municipality director Qahtan Adnan, the former property director, the urban planning director, and the secretary of the land distribution committee, a security source told Shafaq News.

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