Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Health Ministry on Monday announced preparations for its annual health exhibition and conference, Health Expo Iraq, inviting health-sector institutions from Iraq, the Arab region, and other countries to participate.

Speaking at the conference, Health Ministry Technical Deputy, Hani Al-Aqabi, said the exhibition aimed to exchange knowledge, build national capacities, support Iraq's healthcare industry, and offer solutions matched to the sector's needs and the ministry's priorities.

The exhibition is scheduled to run from October 28 to 31 at the Baghdad International Fair.