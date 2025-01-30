Observatory: over 20 hazardous chemicals in Iraqis daily life

Shafaq News/ The Green Iraq Observatory revealed, on Thursday, that there are more than 20 highly dangerous substances used by Iraqis in their daily lives.

The observatory's statement highlighted several hazardous chemicals, including pesticides, persistent organic pollutants, stabilizing agents, plastic products, microplastics, surface-active and moisture-resistant materials, fire retardants, cadmium, food colorants and dyes, preservatives, fertilizer residues, and processed and extracted oils.

Some oils may contain highly dangerous compounds that can lead to cancer, disrupt endocrine functions, or poison the heart, brain, and blood. Among these substances are also mutagenic compounds, including those that affect germ cells.

The statement noted that for thousands of years, humans have attempted to explore the chemical composition of substances, striving to manufacture and utilize them in daily life. One of the oldest chemists in human history is the Babylonian "Taptu" who formulated perfumes, medicines, and some chemical preparations.

The observatory also pointed out that the World Health Organization has identified the following chemicals as most concerning for health: hazardous pesticides, mercury, air pollution, asbestos, arsenic, benzene (specifically the organic cyclic compound, not gasoline), cadmium, dioxins, excessive or insufficient fluoride, and lead.

According to the observatory, ancient civilizations discovered metals and produced various alloys, extracted dyes, pigments, and spices, and manufactured acids, bases, salts, and more. Today, more than two million chemical substances have been identified worldwide, with 200,000 of them being used for various industrial and production purposes.

The observatory clarified that products containing chemical substances have become an integral part of modern civilization and contemporary experience. “We now live in a world of manufactured chemicals, with our clothing, furniture, processed and semi-processed plant and animal food products, textiles and carpets, electrical tools and appliances, transportation, construction materials and paints, cleaning products, cosmetics, medicines, electronic devices, adhesives, stationery, and almost all products containing added chemicals. These substances pose serious risks due to the widespread and daily exposure people of all ages experience.”

Furthermore, the United Nations Environment Program, in collaboration with various UN organizations and under the leadership of different countries, is working to implement and activate the Global Chemicals Framework. This framework aims to create a world free of harm caused by chemicals and waste, providing the foundation for a future where humanity can benefit from chemicals in a safe and sustainable manner, while avoiding their negative impacts.