Shafaq News/ The Media Health Organization announced, on Sunday, that cancer cases in the Kurdistan Region are consistent with global averages, aligning with patterns observed in other societies.

Ary Hawar, Director of the organization's project, emphasized that efforts were intensified on World Health Day to better understand diseases and their causes, particularly highlighting the importance of early detection and treatment. The organization engaged with various stakeholders, including commerce, health, and environmental agencies, to address health and food safety issues.

Hawar explained that while Kurdistan's food products and imports undergo quality control, improper storage and handling can lead to spoilage, contributing to health risks. Despite concerns, health officials confirmed that cancer rates in Kurdistan remain within the global standard.

He cited statistics showing a gradual increase in cancer cases worldwide and in the Region. “In 2020, there were 19.3 million cancer cases globally, while Kurdistan reported 6,293 cases. By 2023, global cases rose to 20.4 million, and Kurdistan recorded 9,900 cases. These figures reflect a consistent rise but remain within expected global thresholds.”

The discussion also covered cancer prevention, with a focus on environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors, including physical inactivity as a contributing cause.