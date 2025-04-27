First shipment: Iraq exports domestic cancer meds to Libya

Shafaq News/ Iraq has exported its first shipment of domestically produced cancer medications to Libya, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

In an official statement, the Ministry’s spokesperson Saif Al-Badr confirmed that the drugs—manufactured at the Iraqi Pharmaceutical Industries (IPI) factory—comply with international standards and cover treatments for several types of cancer, including myeloid leukemia.

“The shipment departed through Baghdad International Airport, with additional exports to Libya and other destinations planned,” he stated.

Iraq now operates around 40 pharmaceutical factories, up from just eight, with more facilities currently under construction, the spokesperson noted.