Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Baghdad court has recovered 51 billion Iraqi dinars ($39M) for the state-owned Rafidain Bank in a financial and administrative corruption case, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said on Monday.

“Legal action is continuing against those responsible, who are using illegal methods to make profits at the expense of public funds,” it added.

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