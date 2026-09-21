Aleppo weapons depot blast prompts Syrian investigation

Aleppo weapons depot blast prompts Syrian investigation
2026-09-21T11:42:58+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Defense Ministry is investigating a series of explosions at military sites, including the latest blast at a weapons depot near the town of Al-Eis, south of Aleppo, the ministry’s Media and Communications Department said on Monday.

The department told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the ministry would announce confirmed findings from the investigations and take action based on the results to protect military personnel, civilians and military sites and prevent similar incidents.

Earlier today, Syria’s Civil Defense said four people were injured in the explosion, including one who suffered shrapnel wounds, two who experienced temporary breathing difficulties, and another in a traffic accident while leaving the area. Three families were evacuated from nearby homes.

Aleppo’s Internal Security Command closed the Aleppo-Damascus highway and roads leading to the blast site to keep residents away and allow emergency and security teams to operate.

In a statement, Governor Azzam Al-urged residents to remain at home and avoid the area, warning of possible further explosions.

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