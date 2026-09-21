Shafaq News-Kirkuk

Kirkuk’s Second Specialized Dental Center is facing shortages of medical supplies, with half of its dental chairs out of service and limited fuel affecting generator operations, the center’s director said.

Dr. Twana Ihsan Mohammed told Shafaq News that only four of the center’s eight dental chairs are currently operational, while the rest require maintenance.

The center also lacks needles, filling materials, and other basic dental supplies, while limited fuel forces it to shut down its generator after midnight to conserve fuel.

Staff are trying to manage the shortages by coordinating available resources, Mohammed added, calling on health authorities to provide the needed supplies and repair the center's equipment to ease pressure on staff and improve dental services in the province.