Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Oil Ministry is expected to cut prices for some unsubsidized fuel products in the coming days as authorities seek to ease pressure from rising energy costs, Parliamentary Oil Committee member Zainab Al-Khazraji told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Khazraji said the committee had urged Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair to review decisions that raised fuel costs for government institutions, factories, industrial facilities and farmers, warning that the increases were ultimately being passed on to consumers.

She said Khudair had indicated that measures would be taken to address the crisis, including a reduction in prices for unsubsidized fuel products to better reflect current economic conditions.

The Cabinet lifted subsidies from petroleum products supplied to government institutions and other sectors from September 1, while maintaining subsidies on gasoline, gas oil, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas supplied directly to citizens.

Earlier on Sunday, lawmakers warned that higher fuel costs were placing additional pressure on state institutions and private generators.

Parliament also hosted Khudair, his deputy and senior ministry officials today to discuss the fuel crisis and recent price increases.