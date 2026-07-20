Mandali-Somar crossing to open passenger traffic after years

Shafaq News- Diyala

The Mandali-Somar border crossing between Iraq and Iran will open to Iranian passenger traffic later this week after years of serving commercial trade only, Mandali District head Ali Dhamad told Shafaq News on Monday.

The crossing will initially receive at least 1,000 visitors per day, easing pressure on the Al-Mundhiriyah crossing in eastern Diyala, the province's only existing passenger crossing with Iran.

Iraqi authorities have completed all logistical and technical preparations after securing the required government approvals, while only minor technical work remains on the Iranian side.

Dhamad said authorities aim to keep the Mandali-Somar crossing open to passenger traffic beyond the religious pilgrimage season, adding that the move would strengthen cross-border movement and boost economic, commercial, and tourism activity between Iraq and Iran.