Iraq tops Arab tourist arrivals to Turkiye in December 2025

Shafaq News– Ankara/ Baghdad

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries in the number of tourists visiting Turkiye in December 2025, with more than 74,000 visitors, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Saturday.

According to official statistics, Iraq recorded 74,007 visitors during the month, marking an increase compared with December 2024, when arrivals stood at 70,075, and December 2023, when 64,185 Iraqi tourists visited Turkiye.

Saudi Arabia ranked second with 46,451 visitors, followed by Algeria in third place with 35,618 tourists. Egypt came fourth with 21,143 visitors, while Lebanon ranked fifth with 19,605 tourists. Morocco placed sixth with 18,018 visitors, followed by Tunisia in seventh with 17,000 tourists. Libya ranked eighth with 16,800 visitors, the United Arab Emirates ninth with 16,000, and Jordan tenth with 15,000 tourists.

Turkiye’s tourism revenues rose by 6.8% in 2025 to reach $65.23 billion, following an increase of nearly 10% in the fourth quarter of the year, when revenues jumped by 9.9%, reaching $15.15 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.