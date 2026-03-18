Baghdad-Erbil oil export deal reflects political compromise, says Kirkuk official

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The recent agreement between Baghdad and Erbil to resume oil exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port represents a political compromise shaped by complex domestic and regional conditions, rather than a purely technical arrangement, Ahmed Fateh Mustafa, member of Kirkuk’s provincial council, stated on Wednesday.

In remarks to Shafaq News, Mustafa said the deal, despite its importance, does not constitute a fundamental solution to longstanding disputes over oil resource management, explaining that “It is an attempt to contain the crisis, while core issues related to authority and revenue distribution remain unresolved.”

Mustafa added that Baghdad had strengthened its position by reinforcing the principle of centralized revenues, while Erbil demonstrated “realism and responsibility” by accepting the agreement to preserve economic stability and support national partnership.

He noted that regional factors, particularly Turkiye’s role, contributed to advancing the agreement, adding that from an economic perspective, “the deal could provide additional revenues for Iraq and help reactivate the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline.” However, he warned that the deal could remain “a limited and unsustainable solution” unless legal and technical disputes between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region are fully resolved.”

“Kirkuk’s provincial council should give significant attention to the oil sector due to its direct impact on the province’s stability, residents’ rights, public services, employment opportunities, and social balance,” he emphasized, saying the agreement is “an important but temporary step,” with its sustainability dependent on the passage of comprehensive national legislation to regulate the oil and gas sector.

Earlier today, the North Oil Company said Iraq has begun exporting crude oil from Kirkuk to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, confirming that “the Saralu pumping station has been activated with initial output set at 250,000 barrels per day.