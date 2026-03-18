Iraq resumes oil exports to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port after Erbil-Baghdad agreement

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq has begun exporting crude oil from Kirkuk to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, with initial output set at 250,000 barrels per day, the North Oil Company said on Wednesday.

The company confirmed that the Saralu pumping station has been activated with an initial export capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

The move follows a recent agreement between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to resume exports from Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region through the Kurdistan–Ceyhan pipeline.

Iraq’s oil exports have recently declined amid regional tensions and disruptions affecting shipping routes, including reduced flows through the Strait of Hormuz.