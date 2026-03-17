KRG, Baghdad reach deal to restart oil exports via Ceyhan on March 18

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Tuesday an agreement with Baghdad to begin joint oil exports from Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region through the Kurdistan–Ceyhan pipeline starting March 18.

A statement from the KRG delegation handling export negotiations indicated that officials from both sides met to discuss crude shipments from Kirkuk fields and the resumption of flows from Kurdistan production through the pipeline connecting northern Iraq to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, adding that Erbil expressed readiness —within the framework of constitutional partnership and national responsibility— to adopt steps that increase public revenue and help ease Iraq’s financial pressure.

Under the arrangement, output from Kirkuk will move together with production from fields in the Kurdistan Region through the same export route. Both sides also agreed to form a joint committee composed of representatives from Iraq’s Oil Ministry and the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources to begin the technical and administrative steps required to restart shipments.

The agreement stipulates that proceeds from the exported crude will return to the federal treasury, while authorities in Baghdad and Erbil will implement security measures to protect oil fields and ensure uninterrupted operations. The KRG also expressed support for coordinated action to address Iraq’s financial challenges and secure funding needed for public spending, salaries, and essential services.

Earlier today, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani informed Tom Barrack, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Iraq and Syria, during a phone call that the Region is ready to facilitate oil exports and that contacts with federal authorities remain ongoing.

Barzani later confirmed that shipments through the Kurdistan pipeline to Turkiye will resume while talks with Baghdad continue regarding restrictions affecting imports into the Region.