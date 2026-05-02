Gold prices hold ground in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices in Iraq held steady in Baghdad while declining in Erbil on Saturday, with 21-carat gold trading at 996,000 dinars per mithqal in the capital and dropping to 993,000 dinars in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News market survey, wholesale markets on al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 996,000 dinars per mithqal for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 992,000 dinars, unchanged from Thursday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold was sold at 966,000 dinars per mithqal and bought at 962,000 dinars.

Retail prices showed Gulf 21-carat gold selling between 995,000 and 1.005 million dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 965,000 and 975,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices declined, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.040 million dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 993,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 851,000 dinars.