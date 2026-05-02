Iraq’s PM-designate lands in Erbil for government formation talks

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh al-Zaidi arrived in Erbil on Saturday to hold talks with Kurdish leaders to form Iraq’s next federal government.

A statement from the prime minister’s media office indicated that a delegation from the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) accompanied Zaidi on the visit.

Read more: Into 2026, Baghdad and Erbil face the same disputes

رئيس الوزراء المكلف @AliFalihAlzaidy يصل الى إقليم كردستان العراق يرافقه وفد من الإطار التنسيقي. — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) May 2, 2026

Shafaq News’ correspondent reported that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, along with government officials and senior figures from the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), received al-Zaidi and his delegation upon arrival at Erbil International Airport.

Yesterday, CF granted Al-Zaidi authority to select his cabinet following his nomination for prime minister after the withdrawal of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki.

Read more: Who is Ali Al-Zaidi?