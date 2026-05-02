Iraq’s PM-designate lands in Erbil for government formation talks

Iraq’s PM-designate lands in Erbil for government formation talks
2026-05-02T08:29:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh al-Zaidi arrived in Erbil on Saturday to hold talks with Kurdish leaders to form Iraq’s next federal government.

A statement from the prime minister’s media office indicated that a delegation from the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) accompanied Zaidi on the visit.

Read more: Into 2026, Baghdad and Erbil face the same disputes

Shafaq News’ correspondent reported that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, along with government officials and senior figures from the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), received al-Zaidi and his delegation upon arrival at Erbil International Airport.

Yesterday, CF granted Al-Zaidi authority to select his cabinet following his nomination for prime minister after the withdrawal of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki.

Read more: Who is Ali Al-Zaidi?

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