US dollar shipment arrives in Baghdad, dinar set for short-term gain

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A new shipment of US dollars has arrived in Baghdad as part of ongoing monthly transfers, Iraqi economist Nabil al-Marsoumi indicated on Saturday, linking the flow to the next phase of political developments and government formation.

Al-Marsoumi stated that Iraq receives about $1 billion each month in two cash installments, noting that the latest delivery falls within this continuing financial arrangement. He indicated that the inflow of dollar liquidity is expected to support the Iraqi dinar’s exchange rate in the coming week. The US dollar opened today’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

The United States has for years transferred cash shipments to Baghdad in amounts ranging between $400 million and $500 million per tranche, tied to Iraq’s oil revenues. Washington suspended these transfers in April, according to US reports at the time, citing an escalation in attacks by Iran-linked armed groups against American interests.