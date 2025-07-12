Kurdistan issues “final warning” to Baghdad over salary crisis

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Saturday, the Barzani Headquarters gave Iraq’s federal government what it described as a “final opportunity” to resolve long-standing disputes with the Kurdistan Region, particularly the delayed disbursement of public salaries.

In a statement, the headquarters said the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) political bureau held a meeting to determine its stance amid the ongoing deadlock over budget allocations, salary payments, and other financial entitlements owed to the Region.

According to the statement, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein returned to the Region today after holding talks with several key Iraqi political figures. He reportedly informed the KDP leadership that federal officials and political forces had pledged to resolve the dispute and release Kurdistan’s financial entitlements “within the coming days.”

“In light of these assurances, and in the interest of preserving calm dialogue and the broader national interest, we have decided to grant the Iraqi federal government in Baghdad a final chance to resolve this crisis,” the statement read.

The party emphasized its belief in dialogue as the best path forward, reiterating that “mutual understanding is key to settling all outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.”