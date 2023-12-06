Gold declines in Baghdad and Erbil amid USD devaluation

Shafaq News / The prices of gold, both foreign and Iraqi, have dropped in the local markets of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Wednesday, December 6, 2023, coinciding with the decline in the USD against the IQD.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a morning selling price for one mithqal (equals five grams)of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 446,000 IQD, while the purchase price stood at 442,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 416,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 412,000 IQD.

Regarding the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 450,000 IQD and 455,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithal of Iraqi gold ranges between 420,000 and 425,000 IQD.