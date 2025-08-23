KRG delegation to visit Baghdad for oil and revenue talks

Shafaq News – Erbil

A senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation is set to visit Baghdad this week to negotiate non-oil revenue transfers and finalize the handover of oil exports to Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), according to a KRG source.

The source told Shafaq News that the delegation will include Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab and Acting Natural Resources Minister Kamal Mohammed Salih.

The KRG has allocated 120 billion dinars (approximately $84.24M) in non-oil revenue collected in June, which will be deposited into the Federal Finance Ministry’s account at the Central Bank branch in Erbil, the source added.

The visit follows an August 19 meeting on salary payment mechanisms for Kurdish employees—long a flashpoint between Erbil and Baghdad—after both sides agreed on an oil export framework, seen as a critical step toward unlocking delayed salaries.