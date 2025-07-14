Iraqi cabinet to receive key report on financial feud

Shafaq News – Erbil/Baghdad

The ministerial committee tasked with resolving public sector salaries and oil exports in the Kurdistan Region will present its report to the Iraqi government on July 15, a Kurdish political source told Shafaq News on Monday.

According to the source, officials will evaluate the proposed solutions aimed at reaching a final agreement. The outcome could determine whether public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region are disbursed and if the region’s oil will be handed over to SOMO, Iraq’s state oil marketing company, in accordance with federal requirements.

Earlier, leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held a meeting in Erbil to coordinate their response to the ongoing salary crisis. Led by KDP Leader Masoud Barzani and PUK President Bafel Talabani, the two parties focused on forming a unified stance toward Baghdad.