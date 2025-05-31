EXCLUSIVE: Baghdad to release KRG salaries as one-time loan

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will approve May salary payments for public employees in the Kurdistan Region, provided the funds are issued as a temporary federal loan, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The disbursement, expected midweek, would fall outside the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s formal budget allocation, the source explained, describing it as a one-off intervention.

“A second condition requires forming a joint committee between Baghdad and Erbil to address the salary backlog, with a framework agreement targeted before Eid al-Adha.”

The move follows growing political and diplomatic pressure on the federal government to resolve the long-running fiscal dispute with the KRG.

Kurdish political parties will convene today in Erbil to assess the financial crisis, and a KRG delegation is scheduled to visit Baghdad on June 1 to resume talks with Iraqi officials.