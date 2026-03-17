Iraqi Presidency pushes Baghdad–Erbil cooperation amid Hormuz disruptions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Presidency on Tuesday urged immediate coordination between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to secure alternative oil export routes as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten national energy flows and economic stability.

In a statement, the Presidency called for stronger cooperation to settle outstanding disputes and resume crude exports in a way that protects Iraq’s economic interests, stressing that the situation requires national unity and responsible political conduct as internal disagreements could harm the public interest, while emphasizing that any arrangements must comply with the constitution and relevant legislation.

Referring to “positive signals” emerging from contacts between Baghdad and Erbil, the Presidency expressed hope that ongoing dialogue will produce practical solutions and urged parliament to act with “national responsibility” and prioritize the country’s interests during the crisis.

The appeal comes as the war that began on Feb. 28, 2026, between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other continues to disrupt navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor that carries about 20% of global energy supplies and roughly 4.5% of global trade.

Data cited by the Eco Iraq Observatory show that Iraq’s oil production has fallen from 4.3 million barrels per day to about 1.3 million, while exports have dropped below 800,000 barrels per day, reducing revenue by an estimated $128 million per day due to slowed movement through the strategic waterway.

Read more: Hormuz lockdown: Iraq’s economic lifeline under threat