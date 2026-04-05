Iraq shifts Basra oil north to boost exports via Ceyhan route

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq began transporting Basra crude to Kirkuk for export through the Kurdistan Region pipeline to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port to boost export capacity and offset challenges facing traditional routes, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to Iraq’s North Oil Company official, increased pumping toward Ceyhan has been completed, with around 90,000 barrels of Basra crude transferred to pumping stations in Kirkuk. He noted that “the step will raise total exports through this route to about 340,000 barrels per day, as part of efforts to enhance flexibility and diversify Iraq’s oil export outlets.”

Technical teams have completed preparations to handle the additional volumes without disrupting ongoing operations, he said.

Iraq relies on multiple export routes, primarily southern ports in Basra, while northern flows have faced periodic legal and technical disruptions that affected shipments from Kirkuk fields.

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