Hamas calls for global protests, pledges solidarity with Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Gaza

Hamas's military wing called on Sunday for worldwide demonstrations in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian prisoners, while declaring full solidarity with Lebanon’s Hezbollah as Israeli operations in Lebanon intensify.

In a video address, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida urged Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and occupied territories to march toward Al-Aqsa, warning that any violation of the mosque or harm to prisoners "will not pass without a price, regardless of the cost to our people." He described legislation to execute Palestinian prisoners as "a mark of shame on every silent bystander."

⭕نعلن وقوفنا إلى جانب لبنان وشعبه ومقاومته⭕نؤكد ثقتنا بعزم وبأس مقاتلي #حزب_الله الذين كبدوا العدو الصهيوني خسائر كبيرة ومهينةالناطق العسكري باسم كتائب القسام "أبو عبيدة" #الميادين #فلسطين_المحتلة pic.twitter.com/BbE7lxJGCO — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) April 5, 2026

On Lebanon, Abu Obeida accused Israel of laying the groundwork for its offensive through 15 months of violations, calling the assault "a complete crime" within a broader war against the region's “resistance forces.” He expressed confidence in Hezbollah fighters, urging them to seize battlefield engagement as an opportunity to capture Israeli soldiers.

On the stalled Gaza ceasefire, he placed responsibility squarely on Israel, calling on Arab states to pressure Tel Aviv to honor its Phase One commitments before any discussion of a second phase. "The Palestinian side fulfilled its obligations faithfully," he said, "to respect mediators' efforts and strip the occupation of any pretext."

Read more: Gaza Ceasefire - Phase 1: What we know so far