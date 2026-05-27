Iraq remains key market for Turkish strawberry exports

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkiye’s strawberry exports jumped 56% during the first four months of 2026, reaching $20.87 million on rising demand from foreign markets, including Iraq, according to the country’s fresh produce exporters.

The head of the Aegean Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Exporters’ Association, Gengiz Balik, noted that exports totaled 6,608 tons of fresh strawberries during the period, despite a 32% decline in export volumes caused by lower crop yields and rising domestic prices.

Turkish strawberries are exported to around 40 countries, with Russia accounting for 69% of total exports. Georgia ranked second, followed by Iraq and Malaysia among the leading import markets.

In 2025, Iraq ranked as the second-largest importer of Turkish fresh fruits and vegetables.