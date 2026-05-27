Israel kills two senior Hamas commanders in northern Gaza

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli forces targeted Hamas' Northern Gaza Brigade commander Izz Al-Din Al-Bik and Gaza Brigade deputy commander Imad Aslim in northern Gaza on Wednesday, Israeli media reported, as Israel continued its campaign against the group's senior military leadership.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claims.

The operation came a day after Israel announced the killing of Mohammed Awda, Hamas' newly appointed military chief in Gaza, following the reported death of senior commander Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that seven people were killed, including one unidentified victim, and 18 others were wounded in Israeli shelling in central Gaza City.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, at least 72,803 Palestinians have been killed and 172,855 others wounded.