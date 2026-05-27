Eid Al-Adha crowds fill parks and resorts across Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Thousands of tourists from central and southern Iraq flocked to the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday to celebrate the first day of Eid Al-Adha, filling parks, resorts, and entertainment venues.

Umm Sara, a visitor from Baghdad, told Shafaq News that Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, has become a preferred tourism destination during holidays, praising the city's cleanliness and organization. “What we have seen today encourages us to return during future occasions,” she remarked.

The influx comes as Erbil authorities implement a plan to accommodate holiday visitors. Yesterday, Governor Omed Xoshnaw announced that more than 70,000 tourists had entered the province in recent days, with further increases expected during the Eid holiday till May 31.

Officials overseeing tourism facilities in Erbil told Shafaq News that special measures had been introduced to facilitate the movement of visitors and provide services for families, including the deployment of security and medical teams in crowded areas such as Sami Abdulrahman Park, amusement centers, and commercial markets.

Entertainment activities are scheduled to continue throughout the holiday, ranging from open-air performances and popular restaurants along Iskan Street to mountain destinations surrounding the city, which are also experiencing strong tourist activity.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, Shafaq News observed hundreds of families seeking relief from the higher temperatures affecting other parts of the country.

Hussein Karim, from Basra, stated that the significant difference in temperatures between southern Iraq and Al-Sulaymaniyah had encouraged many families to choose the city for their Eid holiday. “The cooler weather and natural scenery make Al-Sulaymaniyah an attractive destination during the holiday season.”