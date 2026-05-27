Trump threatens “to blow up” Oman over role in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to "blow up" Oman if it attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the strategic waterway must remain open to all and under the control of no single party.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Trump rejected reports of discussions between Iran and Oman on establishing a toll system for ships using the strait. In comments directed at Oman, Trump added that the Gulf state “will behave just like everybody else.”

The remarks came amid growing efforts by Washington to secure a broader agreement with Tehran that would restore navigation through Hormuz and ease tensions following months of conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Earlier today, the US president announced that Washington is not satisfied with the terms of a proposed agreement with Iran, warning that military action could resume if ongoing negotiations fail.

Oman has emerged as a key player in the negotiations. The Gulf sultanate has long served as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, hosting indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program and regional security issues, including several rounds of negotiations before the outbreak of the 12-day war in June 2025.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence