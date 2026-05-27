Iraq’s Al-Sadr calls for UK apology over ambassador’s remarks

Shafaq News- Najaf

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM – formerly Sadrist) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on Wednesday demanded an official British apology over remarks attributed to UK Ambassador Irfan Siddiq regarding the transfer of power to Iraq’s Shiite majority following the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein.

On X, Al-Sadr questioned Britain’s historical role in Iraq, asking, “Have you forgotten who brought the destructive dictator?” He criticized Britain for fleeing from “the only resistance that stood against you,” particularly in Basra, while highlighting the Sadrist movement’s role in opposing both the former Iraqi regime and foreign influence.

Al-Sadr also claimed that London continues to host former Baath Party figures and opponents of Iraq’s political and religious establishment, describing the UK as a “fertile environment” for them and calling for their extradition to Iraq.

The remarks came in response to a televised interview aired Monday on Al-Awla TV in which Siddiq criticized Iran-backed armed factions operating in Iraq, alleging that some groups rely on intimidation and economic coercion. The ambassador also revealed that a British company operating in Iraq lost a government-related contract following pressure from an armed faction, though he did not identify the company.

Read more: Twenty-three years on: Iraq got what the 2003 invasion produced