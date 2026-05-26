Iraqi Airways launches direct Erbil–Baku route starting Thursday
2026-05-26T17:13:16+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraqi Airways announced Tuesday the launch of a direct flight route between Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region, and Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, with weekly service beginning Thursday.
Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority reopened the country's airspace and all airports on April 8, following a temporary closure imposed amid hostilities between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.