Iran restores internet access after months of restrictions

Shafaq News- Tehran

Live data showed a partial restoration of internet connectivity in Iran, Internet monitoring group NetBlocks stated on Tuesday, while Iranian television announced the full return of unrestricted international internet access through the state telecommunications company.

The announcement followed official directives to lift restrictions imposed by authorities in Tehran, which had caused a prolonged disruption lasting nearly 90 days during the US-Israeli war against Iran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian had ordered the restoration of access to international websites and online services.

Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s first vice president, said the government had taken “a first step toward free and organized access to cyberspace,” adding that the measure fulfilled commitments previously made to Iranian citizens.

According to DataReportal figures for the end of 2025, Iran has about 73.8 million internet users, representing an internet penetration rate of 79.6% of the population.

Reuters quoted Afshin Kolahi, head of the Knowledge Economy Committee at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, as saying that direct losses caused by the internet shutdown ranged between $30 million and $40 million per day. He added that total losses reached nearly $80 million daily when indirect economic effects were included.