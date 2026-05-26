Netanyahu: Israel to expand military operations in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel is deepening its military operations in Lebanon, stating that Israeli forces were operating with large deployments and reinforcing the “security belt.”

Israeli airstrikes and evacuation warnings across southern Lebanon and the western Bekaa region have intensified. By the time of publication, the Israeli military had issued evacuation notices for 47 villages and towns.

Dozens of Israeli strikes targeted areas in the districts of Bint Jbeil, Tyre, al-Zahrani, and Nabatieh, according to local reports.

In response, Hezbollah announced a series of attacks against Israeli forces. In 32 statements issued throughout the day, the group said it had carried out rocket, drone, and loitering munition attacks targeting Israeli troop gatherings and military vehicles, mainly in Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Bint Jbeil, and Rashaf.

Hezbollah claimed its operations damaged 13 military vehicles, including seven Merkava 4 tanks, four Nimr armored vehicles, and two Hummer vehicles. The group also said it targeted two artillery positions, two mobile communications vehicles, and a D9 military bulldozer. The group further affirmed that it had downed two Israeli drones, destroyed one launcher from the Iron Dome air defense system, damaged a power generator inside the Branit barracks, and struck tents used by tank crews.