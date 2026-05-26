Iraqi minister warns crackdown on illegal internet networks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Authorities will begin by mid July dismantling illegal internet distribution networks and prosecuting those responsible as part of a nationwide crackdown on internet smuggling operations, Iraqi Communications Minister Mustafa Sand vowed on Tuesday.

Sanad explained that more than 1.5 million internet subscribers in Iraq are not officially registered with the state and use “illegal” subscriptions that generate no taxes or fees for the government.

“Some users receive internet services from smuggling networks without their knowledge, while others use shared or low-quality connections,” he said, referring to subscribers using the Starlink satellite internet system. “Dollars are going to Elon Musk without benefiting the state.”

What was mentioned is a final warning before stricter measures are taken, the minister noted, adding that the ministry had taken humanitarian considerations into account before enforcing the law, but that there would be “no mercy for major smugglers.”

Iraq has faced persistent problems with illegal internet bandwidth distribution networks across several provinces for years, resulting in financial losses for the state and regulatory challenges for the telecommunications sector.