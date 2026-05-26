Iran pushes for regional management of Hormuz, US diverts 108 vessels

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran called on Tuesday for greater US “confidence-building measures” and regional control of the Strait of Hormuz, while the US military reported an increase in the number of commercial vessels diverted under its blockade on Iran.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Amir Ebrahim Rasouli, political adviser to the speaker of Iran’s parliament, said Tehran had responded in kind to every move made by the United States, adding that “the Strait of Hormuz should be managed by Iran in cooperation with regional countries.”

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had redirected 108 commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz as of May 26 to ensure compliance with the blockade imposed on Iran, up from the 100 vessels previously reported, while a US official dismissed reports that American forces had resumed escorting commercial ships through the strategic waterway, stressing that no such operations are currently underway.

A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the pilothouse aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) as the guided-missile destroyer transits the Arabian Sea in support of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of May 26, U.S. forces have redirected 108 commercial vessels to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/oyRzVKnFNG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 26, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated earlier that a US-Iran agreement remains achievable despite recent US strikes in southern Iran, noting that negotiators in Doha are refining the wording of a draft framework and could finalize the text within days.