US CENTCOM reports 6,000 missions in Iran as IRGC launches 55th wave of True Promise 4

Shafaq News- Middle East

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that American pilots have carried out more than 6,000 combat missions inside Iran since the start of ongoing operations targeting Tehran’s military capabilities.

CENTCOM detailed that the strikes primarily focus on dismantling Iran’s missile program and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities used by Tehran in attacks, adding that US forces destroyed buildings belonging to the IRGC that were used for missile production and struck 100 Iranian naval vessels, as well as more than 90 military targets were destroyed on Kharg Island on Friday.

The command also accused Iran of targeting civilians more than 300 times in attacks involving Gulf countries and Israel, affirming that the US forces stand “shoulder to shoulder” with regional partners.

Meanwhile, the IRGC announced earlier today the launch of the 55th wave of its operation against US sites and Israel. Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters —the unified command overseeing the country’s military forces— said the attack involved drones and “ultra-heavy, precision and hypersonic missiles,” including the Fattah, Emad, and Qadr missile systems.