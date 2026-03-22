IRGC launches new wave of missile strikes targeting Israel and US-linked sites

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has launched a new wave of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US-linked military sites across the region, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the IRGC said the 74th wave of “True Promise 4” involved “super-heavy” missiles, claiming that recent military actions had shifted the balance of the conflict in Iran’s favor.

The statement reported strikes on military bases and security centers in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Holon, and Ramat Gan using Qadr, Kheibar Shekan, and Khorramshahr-4 missiles. It also revealed that Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was targeted. IRGC further stated that the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and positions belonging to the Komala group in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region were hit with missile and drone attacks, including Emad, Fateh, and Qiam missiles, alongside what it described as “offensive unmanned aerial vehicles.”

“The latest operation disrupted the strategic command of US Central Command (CENTCOM) and weakened a multi-layered US-Israeli air defense network in West Asia,” the statement added, warning that any further Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including humanitarian and energy facilities, would be met with a stronger and broader response beyond the current scope of operations.

Separately, Bahrain’s defense forces said they were continuing to confront what they described as successive Iranian hostile attacks. The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense reported that its air defenses intercepted four ballistic missiles and 25 drones launched from Iran.