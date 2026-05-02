Europe gas reserves hit five-year spring low

Shafaq News- Brussels

Europe’s natural gas storage levels fell to 32.73% at the end of April, the lowest spring reading in five years, the Association of Gas Infrastructure Operators noted on Saturday.

Underground gas storage declined from 39.52% a year earlier. The figure compares with 62.44% in 2024 and 59.73% in 2023, placing current inventories close to the 2022 crisis-era level of 33.47%, when the Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupted energy flows across the continent.

‘’Several European countries continued net withdrawals into May, tightening already limited reserves,’’ the Association added, pointing out that the drawdown contrasts with typical seasonal patterns, when injections usually begin in early spring as heating demand eases.

According to the Council of the European Union, the United States currently covers around 45% of Europe’s gas imports, making it the largest supplier. Qatar ranks second with roughly 10–15%, while Russia remains third at about 10%, though volumes have fluctuated amid shifting trade flows. The flow of Qatari LNG has been particularly affected by security risks along key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently closed due to rising tensions in the Middle East.