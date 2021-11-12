More than 28,000 people have left the region for Europe, statistics show

Shafaq News/ The Refugees' Association in Kurdistan Region revealed that since the beginning of the current year, about 28,000 people have migrated from the region towards Europe.

The association indicated that 4,000 people headed recently to Europe, via the Belarusian border, 803 of whom were arrested and returned, while 33 others died.

The statistics showed that most immigrants were from Raperin, Soran, and Zakho administrations.

This comes at a time when the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq are witnessing a new immigration wave towards Europe.