Iraqi Airways achieve a net profit of 18 Million dollars

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Airways achieved sustainable levels of profitability in December 2020.

Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli said to the official news agency that Iraqi Airways achieved a net profit of 18 Million dollars this December, noting that the coronavirus pandemic affected negatively on the Air traffic.

He pointed out that last Thursday, The Iraqi Airways flight For the first time in a long time from Baghdad to the German city of Dusseldorf which is the start of returning the flights to Europe.