Iran's air defense academy commander killed in US-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Brigadier General Masoud Zare, commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense College, has been killed in US-Israeli strikes, state-run Mehr News Agency reported Sunday.

The killing adds to a mounting death toll since Washington and Tel Aviv launched a sustained assault on Iran on February 28, killing hundreds, among them Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has since retaliated, sending shockwaves across the region with repercussions in Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Read more: Long war with Iran: A dangerous repetition of history