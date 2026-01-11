Iraq second in Arab tourism to Turkiye

Shafaq News– Ankara

Iraq ranked second among Arab countries for tourist numbers to Turkiye in November 2025, with 69,352 travelers, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Sunday.

According to the data shared, Saudi Arabia led the region with 70,979 tourists. Algeria followed in third with 30,629, while Egypt drew 19,955 travelers, and Lebanon attracted 17,025.

The top ten was completed by Morocco at 15,700, Libya 14,000, Tunisia 12,000, Kuwait 9,000, and the United Arab Emirates at 5,000.

Notably, Iraq also ranked as the fifth-largest importer from Turkiye in November and the third-largest buyer of Turkish real estate in October 2025, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).