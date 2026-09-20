Shafaq News- Baghdad

Qi Card, an Iraqi electronic payment company, acknowledged limited disruptions to its card services on Sunday, hours after a source reported problems affecting some Iraqi payment cards abroad.

The company described the disruptions as “limited fluctuations,” assuring customers that its cards remain operational inside and outside Iraq and that it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Qi Card also clarified that fees for using its cards abroad are calculated according to the exchange rate approved by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that some Iraqi electronic payment cards had stopped working for purchases, online payments and cash withdrawals outside Iraq since Sept. 19. The source cited several possible factors, including higher transaction fees, tighter auditing and monitoring of electronic payments, and concerns over potential US economic sanctions that could affect external financial transactions.