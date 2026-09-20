Shafaq News- Erbil

Explosions heard across parts of Erbil on Sunday, including near a Zeravani forces headquarters in the 32 Park area, were caused by military exercises, maneuvers and security activity and posed no threat, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service said.

Separately, a local source told Shafaq News that one controlled blast involved the disposal of unexploded ordnance near Erbil International Airport.