Erbil explosions linked to drills, security activity

Erbil explosions linked to drills, security activity
2026-09-20T15:32:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Explosions heard across parts of Erbil on Sunday, including near a Zeravani forces headquarters in the 32 Park area, were caused by military exercises, maneuvers and security activity and posed no threat, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service said.

Separately, a local source told Shafaq News that one controlled blast involved the disposal of unexploded ordnance near Erbil International Airport.

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