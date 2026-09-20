Erbil explosions linked to drills, security activity
2026-09-20T15:32:05+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
Explosions heard across parts of Erbil on Sunday, including near a Zeravani forces headquarters in the 32 Park area, were caused by military exercises, maneuvers and security activity and posed no threat, the Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service said.
Separately, a local source told Shafaq News that one controlled blast involved the disposal of unexploded ordnance near Erbil International Airport.