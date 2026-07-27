Four drones strike Iranian Kurdish opposition bases in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Four drones targeted two bases belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq's Erbil province on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strikes hit the Jamshar headquarters of the Kurdistan National Army (Sipay Milliy Kurdistan) and the Pakshar base of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (Parti Azadi Kurdistan).

Earlier, a local source told Shafaq News that a site on Mount Haibat Sultan in Koysinjaq district, east of Erbil, had come under attack. Initial reports suggested the strike involved a missile, although the targeted location and the party responsible for the attack were not immediately identified.

The latest incident comes two days after the Iranian army officially claimed responsibility for recent strikes targeting Erbil.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan?