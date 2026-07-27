Drone crashes in Iraq’s Babil

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An unidentified drone crashed in Iraq's southern Babil province on Monday, prompting an investigation into its origin and whether it was brought down or crashed because of a technical malfunction, security sources told Shafaq News.

Witnesses said the drone was flying over the province before smoke was seen rising from it. It caught fire and crashed to the ground.

Babil's Media Crisis Cell later confirmed the incident, saying the drone fell in a remote agricultural area without causing casualties or damage.