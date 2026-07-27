Iran accuses US of threatening ships near Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Monday that the United States forces had threatened Iranian ships and oil tankers over the previous three days, warning that the armed forces would confront any American threat or hostile act.

"The American naval blockade and the threatening of our ships amounts to expanding the scope of the war in the region," The headquarters said in a statement.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had redirected 17 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, disabling two and inspecting two others to ensure compliance. CENTCOM has said its measures are being conducted under a naval blockade it reimposed on Iran in July. Iranian forces said they are enforcing control over the Strait and the route designated by Tehran is the only safe passage for shipping. An IRGC spokesman said earlier that the southern route through the strait had been mined.