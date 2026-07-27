Strikes hit south Lebanon during framework deployment

Shafaq News- Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces struck several towns in south Lebanon with artillery fire and drone-launched munitions on Monday, according to Lebanese media outlets, as the Lebanese army advanced its first deployment under the framework agreement with Israel.

Artillery fire on the Ali al-Taher area in Nabatiyeh district and on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa. In Markaba, Majdal Zoun and Mansouri, the Israeli forces carried out demolitions in residential neighborhoods, with successive explosions heard in the areas.

The Lebanese army continued its deployment in Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar al-Gharbiya, designated as the pilot zones under the framework agreement. The accord, brokered by the United States and signed in Washington on June 26, provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from selected areas once Lebanese forces verify the removal of non-state armed groups and dismantle their infrastructure.

President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon would not accept continued Israeli violations of the terms of the framework agreement, describing the destruction of homes and the bulldozing of villages as a human rights violation that requires international action.

“Lebanon remains committed to implementing the framework but is concerned that Israeli practices could weaken its effectiveness,” he told UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

الرئيس جوزاف عون امام المفوض السامي للامم المتحدة لحقوق الانسانVolker Turk:- مواصلة إسرائيل تدمير المنازل وجرف القرى في الجنوب تشكل انتهاكاً مباشراً لحقوق الانسان ومخالفة صريحة للقوانين والأعراف الدولية ما يستوجب تحركاً دولياً لوضع حد لها.- إسرائيل استهدفت أيضا الأماكن… pic.twitter.com/LEScJVgjVh — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 27, 2026

Ali Fayyad, a Hezbollah member of parliament, said the government's concessions had secured no gains for the Lebanese people, arguing that the destruction of villages, the burning of homes, the bulldozing of roads and the killing of citizens had continued, that “no ceasefire had been achieved, and that no guarantee of an Israeli withdrawal had been obtained.”

According to Israeli broadcaster Channel 13, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told cabinet ministers he intends to reject US demands to withdraw from areas Israel occupies in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria, ahead of a planned meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far