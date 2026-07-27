Al-Zaidi orders investigation on reported attack on Saudi Arabia from Iraq

Shafq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, directed, on Monday, the competent security authorities to investigate the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the targeting of the Kingdom with drones launched from Iraqi territory.

Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Sabah Al-Numan said Al-Zaidi's directive followed information provided by the Saudi side, adding that the Iraqi government reaffirms its constitutional and unwavering commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and to preventing Iraqi territory from being used as a route or launching point for any attack targeting brotherly or friendly countries.

“The government is examining the available evidence and information and will take legal action against anyone proven to have been involved in such acts.”

Al-Numan further reaffirms that “relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are deep-rooted and fraternal, founded on mutual respect, shared interests, and the principles of good neighborliness,” vowing that Baghdad will not allow any attempt to undermine or harm this relationship and will continue to act with full resolve to protect Iraq’s security, strengthen its sovereignty, and preserve the security and stability of its Arab and regional neighbors.

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